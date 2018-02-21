Officials: improvised bomb retrieved from busy pedestrian border crossing in Texas

LAREDO, TEXAS – Reports of a homemade bomb at a bridge crossing in Laredo is causing concerns about a potential attack on America’s doorstep.

According to Mexican authorities – and later confirmed by U.S. officials – an improvised explosive device, or IED, was discovered on the pedestrian side of the Gateway to the Americas Laredo international bridge about two weeks ago. It wasn't until Friday that the public was made aware of the incident.

On Tuesday, officials from both sides of the border celebrated the full re-opening of the busiest in-land port in the country with a ribbon cutting ceremony. It was an opportunity to emphasize the need to protect binational commerce.

A storm last May destroyed parts of the World Trade Bridge, briefly paralyzing the flow of goods and people.

It’s not unusual for American and Mexican law enforcement to respond to threats. The Mexican government received a tip on February 4, about an improvised bomb at the Gateway bridge, also known as Bridge 1.

The Mexican Attorney General’s Office (PGR) issued a notice posted on their website Friday stating the bomb was spotted on the pedestrian corridor of the Mexican side of the bridge. Mexican law enforcement determined it was an IED and moved to disarm it.

“The fire department was notified and they made their sweeps of the bridge,” said Laredo Port Director Alberto Flores. “At the end of the day, they were the ones that told us that the bridge was secure to continue processing the trucks.”

Flores said bomb threats are common, especially with cartels operating along the border; however, threats with actual explosives are not.

“It’s been a while since we actually had an alert like that or a threat where there was actually baggage on the bridge that was later identified as having an IED,” he said.

More than 250,000 pedestrians cross through the Gateway international bridge each month. It’s in both the U.S. and Mexico’s interest to keep this and all their ports safe.

The mayor of Nuevo Laredo, Mexico Enrique Rivas, said both countries share a lot of information with the purpose of keeping the public away from harm and to prevent these types of incidents.

The Mexican government's report also mentioned the discovery of two mines in the border town of Camargo, across from Rio Grande City, Texas.

Authorities on both sides haven’t provided any more details on this case. The Mexican government is overseeing the investigation and searching for those responsible.

