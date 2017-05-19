Oldest vet and Austinite Richard Overton hospitalized

Richard Overton.

AUSTIN - Richard Overton, the oldest living veteran and Austinite, has been hospitalized due to a fever, his family confirmed to KVUE.

He is at St. David's Medical Center with a fever of 102 degrees Friday.

Overton's family confirmed to the Austin American-Statesman Friday evening that he was diagnosed with pneumonia in his right lung.

Overton celebrated his 111th birthday on May 11.

This story will update as more information becomes available.

