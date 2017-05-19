Oldest vet and Austinite Richard Overton hospitalized

AUSTIN - Richard Overton, the oldest living veteran and Austinite, has been hospitalized due to a fever, his family confirmed to KVUE.
He is at St. David's Medical Center with a fever of 102 degrees Friday.
Overton's family confirmed to the Austin American-Statesman Friday evening that he was diagnosed with pneumonia in his right lung.
Overton celebrated his 111th birthday on May 11.
This story will update as more information becomes available.
© 2017 KVUE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs