One arrested, one hospitalized after early morning aggravated assault

GREGG COUNTY - Gregg County authorities are investigating an aggravated assault.

It happened just after 4 this morning in the Liberty City area.

Authorities are not releasing much information about what happened.

Gregg County Public Information Officer Joshua Tubb tells CBS19 one person was arrested and another was taken to the hospital. Right now, we don't know the extent of their injuries.

This is a developing story. We'll pass along any details as we get them.



© 2018 KYTX-TV