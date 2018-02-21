Palestine Police conduct early morning raid

On Wednesday morning, Palestine Police officers and Palestine Police Department SWAT raided and seized gaming machines at the Win City gaming room, operating off of Texas 155 North.

Undercover investigators visited the gaming rooms and collected evidence leading up to Wednesday’s raid.

Police seized 59 gaming machines and more than $5,000 in cash. The owner of the gaming room was not present.

During the raid two Palestine residents were arrested on non-related drug charges. Juan Manual Vega, 34, and Viri Fernandez, 21, were arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Fernandez was also charged with possession of marijuana.



© 2018 KYTX-TV