Palestine Police investigating early morning disturbance

PALESTINE - Palestine Police are looking for a woman who they say was intentionally hit by a truck earlier this morning.

It happened in the intersection of West Palestine Avenue and Esplanade Street. Witnesses reported seeing a white female get out of a red older model extended cab truck. They say the woman was then intentionally hit by the truck. Witnesses tried to help but they say the driver pulled out a gun and ordered the woman to get back in the truck. At this time, police have not located the woman or the driver of the vehicle.

If you have anyone with any information about this incident call Palestine Police at (903)729-2254.

