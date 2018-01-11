Patriots Led By One Of The Best In The Country

TYLER - Emeka Obukwelu is a name you hear called a lot if you have ever attended a UT Tyler basketball game. The sophomore forward currently leads the team in scoring and rebounding, and ranks third in the nation in field goal percentage.

"We're just blessed to have Emeka in our program...when we got him, we knew we had something special," stated head coach Jamon Copeland. Obukwelu has already been named American Southwest Conference East Division Player of the Week multiple times this season. Not to mention, he established a new single-game record with 43 points earlier this season.

“It's a testament to the work we put in the off-season starting from where season ended last year...tons of work we put in with our coaches, our teammates, our trainers," Obukwelu explained.

Even though Obukwelu has put up some eye-popping stats this year, he remains humble. "I try not to pay attention to that," Obukwelu stated. "I just love playing with them. I come out there and support them any way I can whether on or off the court."

Even Coach Copeland admitted that he was not anticipating Obukwelu's big season. "We expected big things...but we didn't expect him to have a year like he's having."

Obukwelu is currently a biology major and plans to pursue a career in opthalmology. I believe we can all agree that the sky's the limit for this kid.

