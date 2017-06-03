Patterson Nissan holds grand opening in Longview

Patterson Nissan in Longview held a carnival-style grand opening for the community Saturday, June 3 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The dealership relocated from 1201 McCann Road in Longview, Texas to 3114 North Eastman Road in Longview, according to Patterson Nissan General Manager Ray Cox.

Hospitality E.R. served free goodies from an ice cream truck and Longview fire fighters gave kids tours of their trucks among other festivities.

Cox said the new building features upgraded technology and over 600 vehicles with an increase in inventory of nearly 300 vehicles.

He said in the last 15 years, Patterson Nissan has sold over 35,000 vehicles in their market alone. According to Managing Partner Trey Patterson, the Patterson Auto Group owns and operates 7 dealerships in East Texas and employs over 350 people.

