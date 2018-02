System.Object

An 18-year-old is dead after trying to cross West Northwest Loop 323 around 7:22 p.m. Sunday night.

The victim was struck by two vehicles while trying to cross at the 2600 block of Loop 323.

He was taken to a local hospital, but did not survive his injuries.

He was not crossing at an intersection.

Police have not yet released his name, pending next of kin notification.

