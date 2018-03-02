'Pretty much everyone on flight threw up,' pilot landing at Dulles during wind says

(Photo: ThinkStock)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - "Pretty much everyone on the plane threw up," said one pilot who landed at Dulles Airport Friday morning during the severe wind.

The report from the pilot also stated that "pilots were on the verge of throwing up."

Additionally the report stated that the descent was very bumpy.

Several flights have been canceled Friday due to the weather.

Pilot report from the Washington DC area this morning:

"IAD UUA /OV KIAD/TM 1238/FL040/TP CRJ2/TB MOD-SEV/RM VERY BUMPY ON DESCENT. PRETTY MUCH EVERY ONE ON THE PLANE THREW UP. PILOTS WERE ON THE VERGE OF THROWING UP. AWC-WEB" — NWS AWC (@NWSAWC) March 2, 2018

MORE: Severe wind causes schools closures & flight cancellations

© 2018 WUSA-TV