Pizza Hut delivered pizzas in Houston via kayaks

Pizza Hut team members using kayaks to deliver pizzas to families during Hurricane Harvey.

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS - The real MVP award goes to one south Houston Pizza Hut manager!

When Shayda Habib, the manager of a Sugar Land Pizza Hut, found out people were trapped in their flooded homes near her store, she decided to ‘act fast’.

Habib gathered her employees and had them prepare as many pizzas as possible.

Floodwaters were no match for her team's dedication. They used kayaks deliver the pizzas to neighboring families!

“When I heard there were families in need, I knew we needed to act fast. I called my husband and asked him to gather up kayaks and meet me at the restaurant,” Habib said in a press release sent to KENS 5.

Pizza Hut’s ‘Oven HOT delivery pouches’ also played a major role in the operation’s success.

© 2017 KENS-TV