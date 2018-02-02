PLANO, Texas— Officials with the Plano Independent School District are investigating three students at Plano East Senior High School after a threatening Snapchat conversation involving them was shared online.

The conversation talked about “beating the gay” out of another classmate. The same student who wrote the threat followed up with, “can we pull some hate crimes?”

One student responded with a laughing emoji saying, “let’s do it.”

A photo of the conversation was shared on Twitter by senior McKenna Moran. She said that the students were talking about her best friend and fellow senior Marwan Henderson, who is gay.

“Seeing it for myself was horrifying,” Moran said.

“I felt pretty heartbroken,” Henderson said. “Just the fact that so much ignorance exists in society.”

Henderson said a video of him dancing made the rounds at school. A friend who Moran knows said some students were talking about it negatively in a group conversation on Snapchat.

“He pulled it up to let me see and since he was friends with Marwan, he let me take a picture of it,” Moran said.

According to Moran, she approached the three students in the conversation about what they said—and decided to share it when they didn’t respond positively.

The school’s student council tweeted from its Twitter account, “Plano East prides itself on being an extremely diverse and accepting school with students from all walks of life. The administration and student body cannot and will not tolerate this sort of treatment to other peers. We will ensure punishment is served.”

Plano East Principal George King told WFAA in a statement that, “We should be proud to be members of a school community that embraces a world of differences and celebrates diversity.”

Currently, there’s a growing petition online to get the kids under investigation expelled from school.

The district wouldn’t say if any of them have been disciplined.

Henderson said he just wants this situation to help wield change and understanding.

“There are a lot of kids my age like me,” he said. “You can’t force people to change.”

A new state law, David’s Law, requires that parents of any student involved in a bullying situation be notified—whether the student is the aggressor or the victim.

In this situation, Plano ISD said it followed that requirement.

© 2018 WFAA-TV