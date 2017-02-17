Police identify, arrest driver of car that crashed into pole at Tyler intersection

TYLER - Police have released the identity of the driver responsible for the accident that downed a power line early Friday morning. Two Oncor contracted employees were electrocuted while working to repair the damage and one later died from his/her injuries.

Adrian Juarez Noyola, 25, crashed into a telephone pole and fled the scene, later abandoning the vehicle near T.K. Gorman school.

Noyla was arrested and charged with "Duty Upon Striking Fixture/Landscape > 200" a class B misdemeanor. He is in the Smith County jail on a $20,000 bond.

Two employees with Willbros Group, the company contracted by Oncor to repair the downed power pole Noyola hit, were injured while trying to repair the damage.

According to a spokesperson from Oncor, the person who survived Friday morning's accidental electrocution is in stable condition at a local hospital. The other person died earlier Friday morning from his/her injuries.

