Police identify victims in Thursday night fatal shooting

Longview Police released more information on the shooting Thursday night where one person died and another was severely injured.

According to an updated report, police were on scene of an active disturbance call at 103 West Loop 281 when the shooting started. Police soon located two people in a vehicle with gunshot injuries.

Kenneth Jack Jordan, 64, was dead from a gunshot wound, and Diana Jordan severely injured.

Diana Jordan was rushed to a local hospital and is still undergoing treatment as of Friday morning.

