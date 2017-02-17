The Boulder Police Department is continuing to investigate the disappearance of a 25-year-old mother. Based on emerging information, investigators now believe Ashley Mead was killed in Boulder and her body at least partially dismembered just outside of Shreveport, Louisiana. There are concerns that some of the victim’s body parts may have been discarded in a variety of communities the suspect passed through after the homicide.



On Feb. 16, 2017, an autopsy was conducted on partial human remains located in a dumpster in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. The Medical Examiner in Oklahoma has not made an official identification; however, investigators from the Boulder Police Department and Okmulgee Police Department have tentatively identified the remains as Ashley Mead based on observations made during the autopsy.

Adam Densmore, the father of Ashley Mead's child has been arrested on charges of first-degree murder. The arrest affidavit has been sealed by the court.



Densmore’s exact travel route between Feb. 12 through Feb. 15 is still under investigation. Detectives currently believe that on the evening of Feb. 12, Densmore left Boulder, CO and traveled south to Raton, New Mexico. He then continued south and east through the Texas panhandle before arriving in Haughton, Louisiana on the evening of Feb. 13. On the morning of Feb. 14, Densmoredrove to Conway, Arkansas where he spent the night. On the morning of Feb. 15, he left Conway, Arkansas and stopped in Okmulgee, Oklahoma before being located and arrested just west of Tulsa, Oklahoma at approximately 1:30 p.m.



It is believed that a portion of Ashley Mead’s body could be in a purple suitcase. If anyone sees a suitcase placed in an odd location, they are asked not to touch it and to contact their local police department immediately.



Ashley Mead and her daughter, Winter were reported missing on Feb. 14, 2017 after Ashley Mead did not show up for work. Winter was located on Feb. 15 with her father. She was unharmed and placed in the temporary care of Child Protective Services in Oklahoma.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ashley Mead is asked to contact the Boulder Police Department at 303-441-1974.Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com. Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers.

