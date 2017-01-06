Police still searching for suspects in recent game room robbery

The Tyler Police Department now has a clearer image of the face of a suspect they believe served as a lookout during the Dec. 28, 2016, robbery of a local game room.

Police released two photos of two suspects on Friday.

At approximately 11:36 p.m. that night, a female clerk reported that she’d been robbed at gunpoint at the Game Room, 1515 S. Vine St.

She described the suspect as a Hispanic man who was approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall with a heavy build.

She advised the suspect was wearing a face mask, hooded shirt and shorts. He left the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

A second man who was sitting down at a gaming machine at the business left immediately after the robbery, and police say he may have been serving as a lookout. He was dressed in dark clothing, was wearing a hooded shirt and had nothing covering his face.

There were no injuries reported during the incident.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Tyler Crimestoppers at 597-2833.

