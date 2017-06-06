School choice, ‘bathroom bill,' Texas Medical Board back on agenda for special session

Gov. Greg Abbott (center) speaks at a ceremony for the signing of several bills which aim to reform the state's foster care system. (Photo: Ashley Goudeau, KVUE)

AUSTIN - Gov. Greg Abbott announced the Texas Legislature will reconvene for a special session in mid-July in order to address 20 agenda items that include school choice, the controversial 'bathroom bill' and sunset legislation that will allow the Texas Medical Board to continue operating.

At a special press conference Tuesday afternoon, Abbott said the session would begin July 18.

"There was plenty of time for the House and Senate to forge compromises and avoid the time and taxpayer expense of a special session," Gov. Abbott said. "Because of their inability or refusal to pass a simple law that would prevent the medical profession from shutting down, I am announcing a special session to complete that unfinished business."

Abbott said the sunset bill will remain the only item on the session calendar until it passes out of the Senate. After the legislation passes, Abbott said he will add 19 more agenda items for both the House and Senate to put to a vote.

A portion of the 19 items will be related to schools and teachers.

"Because nothing is more important than our children," Abbott said. "Their future and our future is shaped by the quality of their education."

One agenda item will address giving teachers a $1,000 pay bump, which Abbott said could be done by having the legislature re-prioritize where schools spend their funding.

During the press conference, Abbott singled out the City of Austin for legislation he wants to be considered during the session.

"They're [the City of Austin] doing everything they can to over-regulate," he said. "In the process, they are stifling our economy, interfering with job creation and undermining private property rights."

The legislation would prevent cities from micro-managing what property owners do with trees on their private land, prevents local governments from changing the rules halfway through a construction project and speeds up permitting requirements, according to Abbott.

An agenda item that Abbott's office labeled as "privacy" aims to resurrect the controversial "bathroom bill." Abbott said at the very least, the legislature should pass legislation that protects the privacy of children in public schools. Abbott said House Bill 2899 would solve the problem because it complies with both federal and state regulations.

Read the full list of session items below:

1. Sunset legislation

2. Teacher pay increase of $1,000

3. Administrative flexibility in teacher hiring and retention practices

4. School finance reform commission

5. School choice for special needs students

6. Property tax reform

7. Caps on state and local spending

8. Preventing cities from regulating what property owners do with trees on private land

9. Preventing local governments from changing rules midway through construction projects

10. Speeding up local government permitting process

11. Municipal annexation reform

12. Texting while driving preemption

13. Privacy

14. Prohibition of taxpayer dollars to collect union dues

15. Prohibition of taxpayer funding for abortion providers

16. Pro-life insurance reform

17. Strengthening abortion reporting requirements when health complications arise

18. Strengthening patient protections relating to do-not-resuscitate orders

19. Cracking down on mail-in ballot fraud

20. Extending maternal mortality task force

© 2017 KVUE-TV