A.G. Paxton calls federal judge's decision to toss out voter ID law ‘outrageous'

Stock photo of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

TEXAS - After a federal judge tossed out Texas' voter ID law Wednesday, Attorney General Ken Paxton has promised an appeal.

The federal judge's decision grants a permanent injunction which bars Texas from enforcing the original 2011 law in addition to a law with looser restrictions that was signed recently.

The 2011 law required registered voters to present one of seven forms of government-issued photo identification before casting a ballot. Groups argued that the law violated the U.S. Voting Right Act by targeting low-income, Latino and African American voters.

In May, Texas passed a softened voter ID law that allowed people without an ID to cast a ballot by signing an affidavit.

Read the judge's decision here:

Federal judge tosses out Texas' voter ID law by kvuenews on Scribd

Paxton released a statement later that "promised to appeal" the federal judge's decision.

"Today's ruling is outrageous," his statement read in part. "Senate Bill 5 was passed by the people’s representatives and includes all the changes to the Texas voter ID law requested by the 5th Circuit. The U.S. Department of Justice is satisfied that the amended voter ID law has no discriminatory purpose or effect. Safeguarding the integrity of elections in Texas is essential to preserving our democracy. The 5th Circuit should reverse the entirety of the district court’s ruling.”

