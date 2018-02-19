League of Women Voters to present candidate forum Monday at Tyler Public Library

TYLER - The League of Women Voters of Tyler/Smith County will present a candidate forum at 6 p.m. Monday at the Tyler Public Library Auditorium, 201 S. College Ave.

Those invited include all candidates in the following races: 321st District Court judge, Smith County district clerk, Smith County district attorney, Precinct 4 county commissioner and Precinct 5 justice of the peace.

Candidates will meet voters and respond to questions from a panel and the audience.

