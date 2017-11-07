VOTE 2017: Special Bonds and Elections (Final)

|
Smith County
Prop A: The issuance of $39.5 million in tax bonds for road construction and improvements.
|
FOR
|
73.03%
|
AGAINST
|
26.97%
|
Arp
Prop A: The legal sale of all alcoholic beverages, including mixed beverages
|
FOR
|
56.43%
|
AGAINST
|
43.57%
|
|
Prop B: Increasing the city general sales
|
FOR
|
55%
|
AGAINST
|
44%
|
Rusk County
Laneville ISD
Prop A: The issuance of bonds for the construction,
|
FOR
|
46.92%
|
AGAINST
|
53.08%
|
|
Prop B: The issuance of bonds for the construction,
|
FOR
|
44.64%
|
AGAINST
|55.36%
|
Upshur County
New Diana ISD
Prop A: The issuance of bonds for $5.5 million
|
FOR
|
56.24%
|
AGAINST
|
43.76%
|
|
Prop B: Approving the ad valorem
|
FOR
|
54.05%
|
AGAINST
|
45.95%
|
Harmony ISD
Prop A: Approving the ad valorem tax rate
|
FOR
|
62.39%
|
AGAINST
|37.57%
|
Wood County
Mineola ISD
Prop A: The issuance of $38.5 million
|
FOR
|
43%
|
AGAINST
|
57%
|
|
Winnsboro ISD
Prop A: The issuance of $31.5 million in school building bonds for construction, acquisition, renovation and equipment of school buildings in the district; and the levying of the tax in payment thereof.
|
|
FOR
|
77%
|
AGAINST
|
23%
|
|
Garrison (Nacogdoches County)
Prop A
|
FOR
|
44.56%
|
AGAINST
|
55.44%
