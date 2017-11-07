KYTX
Close

VOTE 2017: Special Bonds and Elections (Final)

KYTX 10:19 PM. CST November 07, 2017

Smith County

Prop A: The issuance of $39.5 million in tax bonds for road construction and improvements.

FOR

73.03%

AGAINST

26.97%

 

Arp

Prop A: The legal sale of all alcoholic beverages, including mixed beverages

FOR

56.43%

AGAINST

43.57%

 

Prop B: Increasing the city general sales
tax rate by 0.50%

FOR

55%

AGAINST

44%

 

Rusk County

Laneville ISD

Prop A: The issuance of bonds for the construction,
acquisition, renovation and equipment of classrooms,
A cafeteria and other school building in the district and
the levying of the tax in payment thereof.

FOR

46.92%

AGAINST

53.08%

 

Prop B: The issuance of bonds for the construction,
acquisition, renovation and equimpent of school buildings
in the district, including a multi-purpose gymnasium and auditorium facility and the levying of the tax in payment thereof.

FOR

44.64%

AGAINST

 55.36%

 

Upshur County

New Diana  ISD

Prop A: The issuance of bonds for $5.5 million
for the construction, renovation, acquisition
and equipment of school buildings and the
levying of the tax in payment thereof.

FOR

56.24%

AGAINST

43.76%

 

Prop B: Approving the ad valorem
tax rate of $1.19 per $100 valuation in the
New Diana ISD for the current year.

FOR

54.05%

AGAINST

45.95%

Harmony  ISD

Prop A: Approving the ad valorem tax rate
of 1.2323 per $100 valuation in the
Harmony ISD for the current year.

FOR

62.39%

AGAINST

 37.57%

 

Wood County

Mineola ISD

Prop A: The issuance of $38.5 million
in bonds for school facilities and the levying of a
tax in payment thereof.

FOR

43%

AGAINST

57%

 

Winnsboro ISD

Prop A: The issuance of $31.5 million in school building bonds for construction, acquisition, renovation and equipment of school buildings in the district; and the levying of the tax in payment thereof.

 

FOR

77%

AGAINST

23%

 

 

Garrison (Nacogdoches County)

Prop A 

FOR

44.56%

AGAINST

55.44%

 

 

© 2017 KYTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories