How different priorities in House, Senate could impact legislative session

Before making it to the governor's desk, all bills must pass through both the House and Senate.

Just one week into Texas’ 85th Legislative Session, conflict is already brewing between both sides of the Capitol, and that could impact what becomes law (and what doesn’t).

“I think it's understandable if the public looks at the House and Senate and wonders why there's so much disagreement,” said Dr. James Henson, director of the Texas Politics Project at The University of Texas at Austin.

Henson says that lack of agreement between the two chambers often translates to nothing getting done in key policy areas.

“It's part of the design,” he said. “We have a bicameral legislature to slow things down. The two houses are supposed to be different in their nature and orientation. Boy, that's really the case this time.”

Take Senate Bill 6, also known as the “transgender bathroom bill,” for example.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who introduced the bill which would require people to use the bathroom associated with their “biological sex,” has called SB 6 one of his top priorities this session.

Henson said he expects the bill will loom over the legislative session.

“It'll likely come out of the senate and then face something of an uncertain future in the house of representatives, where on one hand there's not a lot of enthusiasm among republicans who have other, more traditional, more business and business of the state issues to pursue.”

House Speaker Joe Straus, R-San Antonio, has reportedly called the ‘bathroom bill’ not the “most urgent concern of mine.”

Traditionally, school finance has been another point of difference among the Senate and House of Representatives.

“There's a difference in the level of interest in really looking at public school finance in the Senate and House,” said Henson. “There’s a lot more willingness in the House… a lot less willingness in the Senate.”

He said the Senate has largely focused on bills dealing with “private school choice,” which would provide school-aged children public funds to apply toward private education.

“It's unclear at this point if (school finance) is going to be able to be resolved,” Henson said. “I think the most likely outcome is that you don't get much in either area.”

Outcomes like that becomes more likely when legislators have less money to work with, Henson explained.

“Typically when there's some room in the budget, these types of policy disagreements are things you can throw money at,” he said.

That’s unlikely this Session as lawmakers face likely budget cuts due to a drop in state revenue.

So where will they find compromise? Henson thinks a reform to Child Protective Services is first on the agenda.

“There have been big problems in that agency with children being unsupervised, there not being visits, high turnover rate, not enough caseworkers,” he said. “I think it's one of the few areas where there's consensus between both the House and Senate, and Democrats and Republicans that something's going to have to be done with that.”

Legislators will return to the State Capitol Tuesday after observing Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.

