'Impeachment Now' billboard going up near President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort

A new billboard going up near President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort reads: "Impeachment now, Make America America Again!" (Photo: Mad Dog PAC)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- President Donald Trump likely has a way to avoid it, but a message popping up near his Mar-a-Lago resort couldn't be more clear: "IMPEACHMENT NOW"

In full, the billboard reads "Impeachment now, Make America America Again!" and will go up March 19 to April 15 over Interstate 95, according to the Miami Herald. It is located about 2 miles from the resort.

Mad Dog PAC is the left-wing organization providing funding for the sign.

It's the same group that put up a billboard in Pensacola, Florida, calling the National Rifle Association a "terrorist organization."

Mad Dog PAC founder Claude Taylor, a former Clinton staffer, told WPEC-TV in a statement Trump is "unfit, ill-prepared, and unstable."

