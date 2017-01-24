School choice takes center stage at State Capitol

Students from across the state of Texas, their parents and teachers rallied for school choice at the State Capitol Tuesday.

Supporters of the concept argue parents should decide where their children go to school – whether its public, private, charter, home school, or another alternative.

While Texans already have school choice – supporters of the movement argue only wealthy families can afford the alternatives to public school.

The big question for lawmakers this legislative session: “Should parents be able to pay for private or home schooling using tax dollars?”

Jeff Gage is a father of three. Fifteen years ago, he and his wife, Donna, decided they would homeschool their children, whose ages range from 7-19.

“Public school is not for everyone. Private school is not for everyone. Home schooling is not for everyone,” Gage said.

Gage, a pastor, says homeschooling was the right move for his family, as it allows his wife -- a former public school teacher -- and him to bond with their kids while helping them build a strong academic foundation.

“The [homeschool] education is tailor made to the child,” said Gage. “The parent can pick up on the child's strengths and shape the education around that child's strengths.”

At the State Capitol, many school choice advocates are pushing for “education savings accounts” – basically a pre-loaded debit card parents could spend on their child’s education. The money could be used for a number of specialized education options like charter, private or even home schooling.

While Gage likes the idea of such financial help, he remains skeptical about accepting government benefits.

“Are there going to be requirements?” he asked, “Are there going to be limitations on the curriculum I can use?”

The Texas Private Schools Association wants to make sure families seeking education away from public schools have access.

The organization is pushing for a bill, similar to one that passed the Senate last session, allowing tax credits for businesses that donate to private school scholarship funds. Most of Texas’ 840 accredited, non-profit private schools already have such scholarships.

Laura Colangelo, executive director of TPSA says if the bill passes, scholarships would only go to low-income kids.

“We basically view this as a way to augment what's already an existing scholarship program and to allow more families to have access that want that access,” Colangelo said.

Many argue it’s a bad idea to set aside any public funds for private schools – especially as legislators deal with an already tight budget this session.

Mark Wiggins is a lobbyist for the Association of Texas Professional Educators – the state’s largest association for professional educators.

“The last thing that we need to be doing right now is trying to take money from schools to create a billion-dollar corporate welfare entitlement program… and that's what that is,” Wiggins said.

What can we expect as state lawmakers debate this issue? It’s too soon to tell.

However, in 2015 the Texas Senate approved so-called vouchers only to have them die in the House.

Gov. Greg Abbott tells the Texas Tribune he is ready to sign the most pro-school choice law that arrives on his desk.

Read more from our partners at KVUE-TV in Austin.

(© 2017 KYTX)