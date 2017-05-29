Representatives scuffle on House floor during protests at Capitol

Protesters filled all 4 levels of the rotunda Monday to speak out against SB4. (Photo: Ashley Goudeau, KVUE)

A pushing match between representatives broke out on the House floor as protesters gathered at the Capitol on Monday to speak out against Senate Bill 4, which would compel local police to enforce federal immigration law.

Crowds of protesters filled all four levels of the rotunda chanting "Here to stay" and waving signs, including one that said, "See you in court!"

Just got to the Capitol where there is a #SB4 protest happening in the rotunda. #txlege pic.twitter.com/NERi1mivwz — Ashley Goudeau (@AshleyG_KVUE) May 29, 2017

The House of Representatives stopped their session as DPS troopers worked to clear the gallery of protesters and blocked the doors to the gallery.

KVUE's Ashley Goudeau witnessed a scuffle on the Texas House floor as representatives pushed each other. The parliamentarian stepped in and dissolved the fight.

Things getting a little heated on the @TexasHouse floor with reps pushing each other. The parliamentarian stepping in. pic.twitter.com/ykIctxyDxZ — Ashley Goudeau (@AshleyG_KVUE) May 29, 2017

Representative Cesar Blanco (D-El Paso) told Goudeau the disagreement began when Representative Matt Rinaldi (R-Irving) told a group of Hispanic representatives that he had called Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, on the protesters. Several other representatives said they also saw Rinaldi claim he called ICE.

Rinaldi told reporters that he said something to "incite" Blanco but could not remember exactly what he said.

Representative Justin Rodriguez (D-San Antonio) said he heard Rinaldi say that he would "put a bullet" in one of his colleagues' heads.

Rep @CesarJBlanco tells me several of the tea party republicans who were standing around @MattRinaldiTX have apologized to them #txlege — Ashley Goudeau (@AshleyG_KVUE) May 29, 2017





.@RepRamonRomero says he had his hand in the air chanting "ho ho SB4 has got to go" when @MattRinaldiTX made his comments pic.twitter.com/LXhNY3MP0G — Ashley Goudeau (@AshleyG_KVUE) May 29, 2017





.@RepRamonRomero says @MattRinaldiTX just proved the problem w/ #SB4 which is people will see Hispanics and assume they're undocumented pic.twitter.com/CedX4XOSDB — Ashley Goudeau (@AshleyG_KVUE) May 29, 2017

.@RepJRod says he heard @MattRinaldiTX say he would "put a bullet" in one of his colleagues' heads pic.twitter.com/OBYY4RiGkw — Ashley Goudeau (@AshleyG_KVUE) May 29, 2017

© 2017 KVUE-TV