TEXAS PRIMARIES: Results

The results of the Texas Primary Election:
|
U.S. REP. DIST. 1 - Republican
|
0% Precincts Reporting
|
Anthony Culler
|
268
|
9.11%
|
Louie Gohmert (Inc.)
|
2164
|
89%
|
Roshin Rowjee
|
57
|
2%
|
|
|
|
U.S. REP. DIST. 1 - Democrat
|
0% Precincts Reporting
|
Brent Beal
|
116
|
42%
|
Shirley McKellar
|
163
|
58%
|
|
|
|
|
GOVERNOR - Democrat
|
0% Precincts Reporting
|
Tom Wakely
|
1372
|
2.69%
|
Lupe Valdez
|
15295
|
30%
|
Joe Mumbach
|
860
|
2%
|
Jeffrey Payne
|
3730
|
7%
|
James Clark
|
1148
|
2%
|
Grady Yarbrough
|
1372
|
7%
|
Cedric Davis
|
5090
|
10%
|
Andrew White
|
18065
|
36%
|
Adrian Ocegueda
|
1546
|
3%
|
|
|
|
GOVERNOR - Republican
|
0% Precincts Reporting
|
S. Kilgore
|
2577
|
1
|
Greg Abbott (Inc.)
|
190009
|
90%
|
Barbara Krueger
|
18683
|
9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LT. GOVERNOR - Democrat
|
0% Precincts Reporting
|
Mike Collier
|
24287
|
50%
|
Michael Cooper
|
24422
|
50%
|
|
|
|
LT. GOVERNOR - Republican
|
0% Precincts Reporting
|
Scott Milder
|
51628
|
24%
|
Dan Patrick (Inc.)
|
163519
|
76%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. SENATOR - Democrat
|
0% Precincts Reporting
|
Sema Hernandez
|
12314
|
24%
|
Edward Kimbrough
|
10629
|
21%
|
Beto O’Rourke
|
28435
|
55%
|
|
|
|
0% Precincts Reporting
|
Ted Cruz (Inc.)
|
241990
|
85%
|
Stefano de Stefano
|
10782
|
4%
|
Mary Miller
|
17463
|
6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TEXAS HOUSE – District 6
|
1% Precincts Reporting
|
Matt Schaefer (Inc.)
|
6754
|
75%
|
Ted Kamel
|
2228
|
25%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ANGELINA CO. - Judge
|
0% Precincts Reporting
|
Don Lymbery
|
2451
|
0%
|
Wes Suiter (Inc.)
|
1732
|
0%
|
|
|
|
ANGELINA CO. - Commissioner Pct. 2 - Democrats
|
0% Precincts Reporting
|
David Stua
|
53
|
0%
|
Kermit Kennedy
|
387
|
0%
|
|
|
|
0% Precincts Reporting
|
Bobby Cheshire (Inc.)
|
666
|
0%
|
Scott Cooper
|
511
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0% Precincts Reporting
|
Byron Underwood
|
770
|
20%
|
Chris Davis (Inc.)
|
3077
|
80%
|
|
|
|
CHEROKEE CO. - Commissioner Pct. 2
|
0% Precincts Reporting
|
Freddy Johnson
|
342
|
23%
|
Steven Norton (Inc.)
|
1114
|
77%
|
|
|
|
0% Precincts Reporting
|
Billy M. McCutcheon
|
270
|
42%
|
Gregg Gregory
|
113
|
18%
|
Mike Denson
|
45
|
7%
|
Bob Parrott
|
208
|
33%
|
|
|
|
GREGG CO. - District Attorney
|
0% Precincts Reporting
|
Tom Watson
|
2826
|
54%
|
Carl L. Dorrough
|
2421
|
46%
|
|
|
|
0% Precincts Reporting
|
Kasha Williams
|
773
|
54%
|
Shannon Brown
|
646
|
46%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0% Precincts Reporting
|
Chris Cagle
|
241
|
8%
|
Elton Milstead
|
196
|
6%
|
Greg Sowell
|
1494
|
47%
|
Mike Perry (Inc.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
0% Precincts Reporting
|
Dick Tubbe
|
285
|
58%
|
Jerry D. Stone (Inc.)
|
209
|
42%
|
|
|
|
0% Precincts Reporting
|
Darren Cook
|
161
|
22%
|
Mark Harkness
|
234
|
32%
|
Rhonda Ward
|
165
|
23%
|
Scott Hasley
|
74
|
10.25%
|
Tracy L. Littleton
|
88
|
12%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40% Precincts Reporting
|
Robert Kuykendall
|
512
|
59%
|
Tammy Pepper McLain
|
360
|
41%
|
|
|
|
40% Precincts Reporting
|
Bennie Whitworth
|
697
|
63%
|
Jeff Spencer
|
413
|
37%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SMITH CO. - 321 Dist. Court
|
0% Precincts Reporting
|
James Carter
|
4145
|
44%
|
Robert Wilson
|
5204
|
56%
|
|
|
|
SMITH CO. - District Attorney
|
0% Precincts Reporting
|
Jacob Putman
|
4412
|
42%
|
Alicia Barkley
|
6170
|
58%
|
|
|
|
SMITH CO. - Commissioner Pct. 4 - Democrat
|
0% Precincts Reporting
|
Donald Ray Sanders
|
326
|
45%
|
JoAnn Hampton (Inc.)
|
400
|
55%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UPSHUR CO. - Judge
|
0% Precincts Reporting
|
Larry B. Morse
|
xx
|
0%
|
Mike Spencer
|
xx
|
0%
|
Todd Tefteller
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UPSHUR CO. - Commissioner Pct. 2
|
0% Precincts Reporting
|
Dustin Nichols
|
174
|
42%
|
John S. Erickson IV
|
61
|
15%
|
Richard Ridgeway
|
178
|
43%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UPSHUR CO. - Commissioner Pct. 4
|
0% Precincts Reporting
|
James Still
|
344
|
0%
|
Jay W. Miller
|
440
|
0%
|
Robert Perry
|
139
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WOOD CO. - Judge
|
0% Precincts Reporting
|
Kevin White
|
2468
|
45%
|
Lucy Hebron
|
2961
|
54%
|
|
|
|
WOOD CO. - Commissioner Pct. 4
|
0% Precincts Reporting
|
Jon Shirley
|
428
|
32%
|
Russell Acker (Inc.)
|
893
|
68%
