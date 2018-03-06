KYTX
Breaking News TEXAS PRIMARIES: Results
TEXAS PRIMARIES: Results

KYTX 8:43 PM. CST March 06, 2018

The results of the Texas Primary Election:

U.S. REP. DIST. 1 - Republican

0% Precincts Reporting

Anthony Culler

268

9.11%

Louie Gohmert  (Inc.)

2164

89%

Roshin Rowjee

57

2%

 

 

 

U.S. REP. DIST. 1 - Democrat

0% Precincts Reporting

Brent Beal

116

42%

Shirley McKellar

163

58%

 

 

 

 

GOVERNOR - Democrat

0% Precincts Reporting

Tom Wakely

1372

2.69%

Lupe Valdez

15295

30%

Joe Mumbach

860

2%

Jeffrey Payne

3730

7%

James Clark

1148

2%

Grady Yarbrough

1372

7%

Cedric Davis

5090

10%

Andrew White

18065

36%

Adrian Ocegueda

1546

3%

 

 

 

GOVERNOR - Republican

0% Precincts Reporting

S. Kilgore

2577

1

Greg Abbott (Inc.)

190009

90%

Barbara Krueger

18683

9%

 

 

 

 

 

 

LT. GOVERNOR - Democrat

0% Precincts Reporting

Mike Collier

24287

50%

Michael Cooper

24422

50%

 

 

 

LT. GOVERNOR - Republican

0% Precincts Reporting

Scott Milder

51628

24%

Dan Patrick (Inc.)

163519

76%

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. SENATOR - Democrat

0% Precincts Reporting

Sema Hernandez

12314

24%

Edward Kimbrough

10629

21%

Beto O’Rourke

28435

55%

 

 

 

U.S. SENATOR - Republican

0% Precincts Reporting

Ted Cruz (Inc.)

241990

85%

Stefano de Stefano

10782

4%

Mary Miller

17463

6%

 

 

 

 

 

 

TEXAS HOUSE – District 6

1% Precincts Reporting

Matt Schaefer (Inc.)

6754

75%

Ted Kamel

2228

25%

 

 

 

 

 

 

ANGELINA CO.  -  Judge

0% Precincts Reporting

Don Lymbery

2451

0%

Wes Suiter (Inc.)

1732

0%

 

 

 

ANGELINA CO.  -  Commissioner Pct. 2 - Democrats

0% Precincts Reporting

David Stua

53

0%

Kermit Kennedy

387

0%

 

 

 

ANGELINA CO.  -  Commissioner Pct. 4

0% Precincts Reporting

Bobby Cheshire (Inc.)

666

0%

Scott Cooper

511

0%

 

 

 

 

 

 

CHEROKEE CO.  -  Judge

0% Precincts Reporting

Byron Underwood

770

20%

Chris Davis (Inc.)

3077

80%

 

 

 

CHEROKEE CO.  -  Commissioner Pct. 2

0% Precincts Reporting

Freddy Johnson

342

23%

Steven Norton (Inc.)

1114

77%

 

 

 

CHEROKEE CO.  -  Commissioner Pct. 4

0% Precincts Reporting

Billy M. McCutcheon

270

42%

Gregg Gregory

113

18%

Mike Denson

45

7%

Bob Parrott

208

33%

 

 

 

GREGG CO.  -  District Attorney

0% Precincts Reporting

Tom Watson

2826

54%

Carl L. Dorrough

2421

46%

 

 

 

GREGG CO.  -  Commissioner Pct. 4 (Democrat)

0% Precincts Reporting

Kasha Williams

773

54%

Shannon Brown

646

46%

 

 

 

 

 

 

NACODOCHES CO.  -  Judge

0% Precincts Reporting

Chris Cagle

241

8%

Elton Milstead

196

6%

Greg Sowell

1494

47%

Mike Perry (Inc.)

 

 

 

 

 

NACODOCHES CO.  -  Commissioner Pct. 2

0% Precincts Reporting

Dick Tubbe

285

58%

Jerry D. Stone (Inc.)

209

42%

 

 

 

NACODOCHES CO.  -  Commissioner Pct. 4

0% Precincts Reporting

Darren Cook

161

22%

Mark Harkness

234

32%

Rhonda Ward

165

23%

Scott Hasley

74

10.25%

Tracy L. Littleton

88

12%

 

 

 

 

 

 

RUSK CO.  -  Commissioner Pct. 2

40% Precincts Reporting

Robert Kuykendall

512

59%

Tammy Pepper McLain

360

41%

 

 

 

RUSK CO.  -  Commissioner Pct. 4

40% Precincts Reporting

Bennie Whitworth

697

63%

Jeff Spencer

413

37%

 

 

 

 

 

 

SMITH CO.  -  321 Dist. Court

0% Precincts Reporting

James Carter

4145

44%

Robert Wilson

5204

56%

 

 

 

SMITH CO.  -  District Attorney

0% Precincts Reporting

Jacob Putman

4412

42%

Alicia Barkley

6170

58%

 

 

 

SMITH CO.  -  Commissioner Pct. 4 - Democrat

0% Precincts Reporting

Donald Ray Sanders

326

45%

JoAnn Hampton (Inc.)

400

55%

 

 

 

 

 

 

UPSHUR CO.  -  Judge

0% Precincts Reporting

Larry B. Morse

xx

0%

Mike Spencer

xx

0%

Todd Tefteller

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UPSHUR CO.  -  Commissioner Pct. 2

0% Precincts Reporting

Dustin Nichols

174

42%

John S. Erickson IV

61

15%

Richard Ridgeway

178

43%

 

 

 

 

 

 

UPSHUR CO.  -  Commissioner Pct. 4

0% Precincts Reporting

James Still

344

0%

Jay W. Miller

440

0%

Robert Perry

139

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

WOOD CO.  -  Judge

0% Precincts Reporting

Kevin White

2468

45%

Lucy Hebron

2961

54%

 

 

 

WOOD CO.  -  Commissioner Pct. 4

0% Precincts Reporting

Jon Shirley

428

32%

Russell Acker (Inc.)

893

68%

© 2018 KYTX-TV


