UT Tyler working to get community registered to vote

TYLER - Primary elections are just around the corner, and The University of Texas at Tyler is working to get their students and the community registered to vote.

The student media is hosting the event, along with student Republicans and student Democrats.

The event started Tuesday and ends tomorrow in the University Center from 11 a.m to 1 p.m.

Sydney West is a UT Tyler student who got registered to vote today, and she explained why it was so important.

"I registered to vote because back in the day, African Americans couldn't vote, and neither could women," West said. "So being that I am at least half African-American and a woman, I feel like it's my right and my privilege to vote."

In Texas you have to register to vote at least 30 days before the election, which means the deadline this year is February 5.

