Pope Francis responds to Rev. Billy Graham's death

Pope Francis responded to the death of beloved evangelist Reverend Billy Graham.

"His Holiness Pope Francis was saddened to learn of the death of Reverend Billy Graham, and he offers heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones," the statement said.

The Pope message said he was mindful of Rev. Graham's "long and dedicated service to the Gospel," and he commends the Reverend's soul to the merciful love of Almighty God.

"Upon all who mourn his passing in the sure hope of the resurrection, Pope Francis invokes the divine blessings of peace and consolation in the Lord Jesus."

The message was delivered by Reverend Peter J. Jugis Bishop of Charlotte.

