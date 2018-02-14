(Photo: Warfield, Marcel)

FORT MEADE, MD. (AP/WUSA9) - Several people have been transported to the hospital after a shooting outside the National Security Agency campus at Fort Meade, where police surrounded a handcuffed man after a black SUV ran into a barrier.

The NSA confirmed in a statement that a vehicle tried to enter the NSA's secure campus without authorization around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Officials also confirmed that the situation is under control and there is no ongoing threat.

The NSA released the following statement:

This morning shortly after 7:00 AM a vehicle attempted to enter NSA's secure campus in Ft. Meade, Maryland without authorization. The situation is under control, and there is no ongoing security or safety threat. Weapons were discharged in the course of the incident, which remains under investigation at this time. Several individuals were transported to area hospitals; however, preliminary reports do not presently indicate that there are injuries attributable to gunfire. The FBI is presently leading the investigation.

Footage from SKY 9 shows bullet holes on the windshield of the window.

