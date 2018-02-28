Power failure closes Walmart store in Longview

System.Object

LONGVIEW - The Walmart parking lot on Gilmer Road in Longview is eerily empty Wednesday, and questions soon started up on social media as to why.

CBS19 contacted the Longview Fire Department and confirmed there was a power outage Tuesday night, prompting the store's closure.

Charles Crowson, a Walmart media relations spokesperson confirmed the store is closed indefinitely.

