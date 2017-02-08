Prescription pills found in fast-food child's meal in Center

System.Xml.XmlNode[] (Photo: (AP Images))

CENTER, TEXAS - A family found pills in a child's meal after a trip to a fast-food restaurant in Center, Texas, resulting in a month-long investigation that identified two employees responsible for endangering a child.

According to press release issued by Center Police Department, two Tramadol pills were found in a Happy Meal ordered at a McDonald's restaurant on Jan. 5, in Center. Tramadol is a prescription narcotic used to treat moderate to severe pain.

After a month-long investigation and a complete health inspection of the restaurant, two employees were identified as responsible for the incident.

Omeisha William, 37, was arrested for one count of abandonment/endangerment of a child. A warrant for Artishia Radway, 25, was also issued for abandonment/endangerment of a child, but she is still at large.

Detective Stroud with the Center Police Department asks that anyone with information on Radway's whereabouts to call the police.

Center Crime Stoppers is offering cash reward of up to $1,000 for information. Anyone who has information should call Center Crime Stoppers at 936-598-SAFE (7233) or submit a tip online at www.centercrimestoppers.com.

Remember you don't have to give your name. All calls and cash rewards are completely anonymous. Rewards will only be paid on tips submitted through the Center Crime Stoppers system.

Center, Texas is located south of Carthage and northwest of Nacogdoches.

