President Trump calls for 'major investigation' into voter fraud

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTHV) -- President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he will ask for a "major investigation" into voter fraud during the November general election.

Trump tweeted early Wednesday morning, saying,"I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and ... even, those registered to vote who are dead."

I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and....





even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!

The announcement follows a week where Trump expressed his belief that "three to five million" votes were cast illegally to both congressional leaders and the White House Press pool.

There is currently no proof that this number of votes were illegally cast.

