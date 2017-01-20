Prominent ETX business owner arrested on drug and weapons charges

VAN ZANDT COUNTY - An Edgewood car dealership owner is out on bond after being arrested last week by the Van Zandt County Sheriff's office Narcotics deputies.

Canton Police Department Narcotics, ATF, and DEA helped conduct the arrest warrant on 67-year-old Michael Goggans at his car dealership on three charges of delivery of controlled substances.

A subsequent search of Goggan's house led to the seizure of a store of weapons and thousands of prescription pills, resulting in two additional charges.

Multiple stolen trailers, a lawn mower and other items were also found on Goggan's property.

Goggans was arraigned on five felonies and later posted a bond of $350,000.

The investigation is still ongoing, and investigators may result in additional criminal charges.

