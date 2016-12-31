Prominent ETX lawyer arrested

TYLER - A well-known East Texas lawyer was arrested Friday on a marijuana possession charge.
According to jail records, 59-year-old Ken Keith Miller was booked into the Smith County jail on Friday by DPS on a possession of marijuana charge with a $500 bond.
He was released later the same day after posting his bond.
Miller is a well-known personal injury lawyer and has an office in downtown Tyler.
