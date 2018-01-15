Racial slurs left on t-shirt stretched over Newton resident's mailbox

NEWTON - A Newton County man awoke to find a t-shirt with racial epithets scrawled on it pulled over the mailbox in front of his home Monday morning.

Marlin Forward, of Newton, told 12News that when he left his home this morning to go to the store he saw the shirt pulled over the mailbox near Forward Street and Glover Drive.

The shirt appeared to have been drawn on by hand and on one side said "HAPPY N****R DAY!" and included a drawing of a face and what appeared to be to hooded faces.

The other side of the shirt said "WHITE LIVES MATTER NOT A N****R'S" and also depicted several hood faces.

"It's not the proper way to wake up and enjoy Martin Luther King, Jr Day," said Marlin who was very disturbed by the display.

Forward returned from the store a few minutes later he noticed that the shirt had been removed and spotted a Newton County Sheriff's Deputy in the area.

When Forward flagged down the deputy and spoke to him the deputy told him that he had removed the shirt as well as similar shirts in other locations.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

© 2018 KBMT-TV