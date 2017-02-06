Rains Co. girl still missing, authorities ask for public's help

RAINS COUNTY - Authorities are still searching for a 7-year-old Rains County girl and say that she was kidnapped by her father during a custody visit on Feb. 4.

According to a Rains County Sheriff's Department Facebook post, 7-year-old Ahrora Eakin and her mom met ex-husband and father Johnathan Eakin at a Emory City Park. Johnathan took Ahrora and her two brothers on a hike, but soon after abandoned the boys and disappeared with Ahrora into the woods.

Sheriff's deputies said they've traced mobile phone pings and believe Johnathan is heading north through Oklahoma toward Colorado.

Ahrora is 4 feet tall with dark blonde hair and green eyes and weighs 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored sweater with a teal t-shirt and had purple fingernail polish.

Johnathan is 6 feet tall with brown hair and hazel eyes and weighs 180 pounds. He has a prominent tattoo of a lion, lamb and scripture with vines on one upper arm. He also wears tattoo sleeves on his lower arms. He was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket and blue jeans.

If you have any tips or information please contact the Sheriff's office at 903-473-3153, or you can submit anonymous tips to the Lake Country Crime Stoppers at 903-885-2020.

