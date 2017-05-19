Code enforcement records show no major safety violations leading up to the fire that claimed the life of SAFD firefighter Scott Deem in the Ingram Park shopping center. (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - An investigation into what caused the fire and how firefighter Scott Deem died is underway.

One of the factors to be considered is the building's history and condition before the fire.

Fire Chief Charles Hood said inspectors from SAFD were just here back on April 25.

They were inspecting the gym where the fire is believed to have started.

Two minor violations were noted, but nothing Chief Hood said would have given them any indication a fire like this could occur.

City code enforcement records show no major safety violations leading up to the fire.

Thursday's fire started shortly after 9 p.m. and became intense fast.

It tore through the shopping center near Ingram Road and Loop 410, which has been around more than 30 years.

No one imagined this would be a place where San Antonio firefighter Scott Deem would lose his life.

"We are heartbroken, we are disappointed we couldn't get him out. I could not be happier or prouder of the efforts to give him every chance of survival, and we did that last night," said San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood.

Deem was one of the first firefighters inside the Spartan Gym, looking for any customers who may have been still been inside.

Three firefighters, including Deem, would become trapped inside.

Two were rescued before the fire and smoke became too much to fight.

"It was decided the conditions inside the structure were too dangerous to continue search operations, all rescue operations ceased," said Hood.

Deem's body was found around 11:30 p.m.

He was removed from the building by heartbroken colleagues who did their best to honor his heroic actions.

"We took the flag from his station, and we draped him in that flag. We gave him the dignity he deserves," said Hood.

One of the injured firefighters, Brad Phipps is in critical, but stable, condition.

The other firefighter who was rescued, Robert Vasquez, was treated at University Hospital and is recovering at home.

No one else was injured.

