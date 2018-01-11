REPORTS: Multiple Sam's clubs across nation close without notice

Reports are coming in that some Sam's stores have closed, effective immediately.

Our sister station, KHOU is reporting that several Sam's locations in Houston are affected, and that some employees have said they only realized this when they showed up for work Thursday morning.

Sam's website has already removed the closed stores, and if you call any of the impacted locations there is a taped message that announces the store closed Jan. 11.

CBS19 called both the Longview and Tyler locations, and they are open.

This comes the same day as Sam's parent company, Walmart announced raises for some store employees.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS19 for updates.

© 2018 KYTX-TV