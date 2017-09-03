Rescue effort underway for hikers trapped by Eagle Creek Fire

App users: Tap to view

CASCADE LOCKS, Ore. -- The first busload of hikers trapped in the woods overnight by the Eagle Creek Fire is on its way to safety Sunday morning, with two more to follow.

A total of 52 people is on the first bus, the US Forest Service reported. The buses will drop off hikers in the parking lot of the hatchery at the Eagle Creek trailhead, where family or friends can meet them.

The Forest Service does not know whether any of the hikers are injured, a spokesman said.

The Eagle Creek Fire was reported Saturday afternoon near Eagle Creek Campground in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area. It grew to 3,000 acres overnight.

The blaze is now approximately 1/2 mile from Cascade Locks, Ore., and the town was issued evacuation notices last night from the Hood River County Sheriff.

A Level 3 (Go) evacuation notice was given to residences south of Interstate 84 and all residences north of Interstate 84 are under Level 2 (Be Set) evacuation notice.

A Red Cross Shelter has been set up at the Skamania County Fairgrounds, immediately across the Columbia River in Stevenson, Wash.

The fire cut off access to the Eagle Creek trailhead, stranding 153 hikers in the woods last night.

A National Guard helicopter dropped supplies to the hikers, and local search and rescue teams are leading them out this morning.

The Eagle Creek Fire is human-caused, and the Oregon State Police is investigating.

For more information about the fire, visit InciWeb https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5584/ or call (541) 392-1632, Hood River County has activated an evacuation hotline, (541) 387-6941

PREVIOUS STORY (Saturday evening, 9/3) -- More than 150 hikers are trapped in the woods after a wildfire shut the Eagle Crest Trail in the Columbia River Gorge Saturday afternoon.

The U.S. Forest Service says the hikers are trapped above the fire, which is about a mile up the trail. They are trapped in between the new fire and the Indian Creek Fire, which has been burning in the Mount Hood National Forest since July 4. That fire is south of the new Eagle Creek Trail fire. The hikers currently can't go up or down the trail to escape.

The Forest Service said they will lead the hikers up the trail and around the fire about 14 miles to an exit that avoids both fires.

Sky 8 captured video of a helicopter rescuing a hiker Saturday night.

Fire officials initially began receiving calls at around 4:30 p.m. that the fire was burning near the trail and the Bonneville Dam exit along Interstate 84. The fire was estimated at 50 acres.

The Forest Service says the entire length of the trail is closed, as well as the Pacific Crest Trail in that area. The Eagle Creek campground was also evacuated and closed.

Mountain Wave Search and Rescue has been activated and said many hikers were at Punch Bowl Falls.

