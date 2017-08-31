Rescuers pull struggling deer from W. Houston floodwaters

(Photo: KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Rescuers transporting flood victims to dry land in W. Houston found a deer struggling in the high water.

The doe was found swimming near Clay Road and Queenston. The good Samaritans managed to pull the deer into a kayak and get it to land.

The animal had some scrapes on its legs and was exhausted but was said to be doing well.

Photos: Rescuers save deer swimming in west Houston floodwaters

