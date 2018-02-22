Rev. Billy Graham to lie in honor at U.S. Capitol Rotunda

Republican Presidential candidate Texas Governor George W. Bush and his wife Laura stand beside the Rev. Billy Graham (C) as Graham announces his support for Bush 05 November, 2000 in a hotel suite in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – House Speaker Paul Ryan announced Thursday that the late Rev. Billy Graham will be brought to the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, February 28, where he will lie in honor in the Rotunda until Thursday, March 1.

Ryan announced that members of the public will be invited to pay their respects to the famed evangelist, also known as America’s Pastor.

So members of the public can pay their respects, the late Rev. Billy Graham will lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda from Feb. 28 to March 1. For more information: https://t.co/LMnKWnnnkg — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) February 22, 2018

Upon the arrival of Rev. Graham’s casket, Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will take part in a bicameral service. Graham will be just the fourth private citizen to receive this honor. The others were two Capitol police officers killed in the line of duty in 1998 and Rosa Parks in 2005.

Graham died in his sleep from natural causes at 7:46 a.m. Wednesday at his home in Montreat, N.C. A private funeral will be held Friday, March 2 under a tent outside the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte.

Graham was often called upon by several U.S. presidents, including Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush, and George W. Bush during their time in office.

Presidents called on Graham in their dark hours, and uncounted millions say he showed them the light. He took his Bible to the ends of the Earth in preaching tours he called "crusades." Even now, anywhere a satellite, radio, TV, video or podcast can reach, his sonorous voice is probably still calling someone to Christ.

