Reward doubled for Bryan homicide suspect

BRYAN, Texas -- The Texas Department of Public Safety is now offering $12,500 for information leading to the arrest of Frankie Lee Bell Jr.

Bell is wanted for murder in the double homicide that killed brothers Terant and Dominque Franklin on October 3, 2017. He's also wanted for aggravated assault for injuring another man during the same incident.

According to DPS, Bell is affiliated with the Bloods gang, and has ties to Caldwell, Somerville, Bryan and Houston.

All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous. To be eligible for the cash reward, you must provide information to authorities in one of five ways:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip at http://www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store: (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/texas-dps/id902092368?mt=8) and for Android users on Google Play: (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.microassist.texasdps&hl=en

© 2018 KAGS-TV