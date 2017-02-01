Reward increased to $8,000 for wanted sex offender

The reward for Mark Timothy McBride, 59, a Texas "10 Most Wanted Sex Offender" and Feburary's featured fugitive, has been increased to $8,000 for information leading to his capture if the tip comes in during the month.

McBride is wanted for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements, parole violation and probation violation.

In 2006, McBride was convicted in Tarrant County on three counts of indecency with a child/sexual contact for incidents involving two 16-year-old girls.

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

McBride is 5'10, weighs approximately 250 lbs and may wear glasses.

McBride has ties to the North Richland Hills and Fort Worth areas. He has previously lived in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Prior to absconding from the North Richland Hills area in 2011, McBride had expressed an interest in living and working in Alaska.

For more information and updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin at: www.dps.texas.gov/Texas10MostWanted/SexOffenderDetails.aspx?id=314.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip at http://www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store: (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/texas-dps/id902092368?mt=8) and for Android users on Google Play: (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.microassist.texasdps&hl=en).

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

