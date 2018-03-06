Rex the ‘hero dog' to be honored, reunited with man who saved his life

Rex is recovering after burglars shot him multiple times.

Rex is a brave dog, and now he’s being recognized for his heroism.

At a special award ceremony Monday, PETA will present the “Heroic Dog Award” to Rex the German Shepherd for protecting his 16-year-old owner during a home invasion in Des Moines last month.

Rex was shot in the neck and hind legs during the home invasion.

Along with a framed certificate and a get-well package, Rex will be reunited with the Animal Control Officer who saved his life. Officer Jan Magnuson rushed Rex to the vet when he was critically injured.

Related: $5,000 for info on who shot Rex the 'hero dog'

"In risking his life to protect his young guardian, this brave dog demonstrated how intelligent and sensitive animals are," PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien said.

Rex is recovering after undergoing a successful surgery at the end of February.

PETA is offering up to $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction on cruelty charges of the intruder who injured Rex.

% INLINE %

© 2018 KING-TV