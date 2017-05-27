Richard Petty Celebrates Upcoming 80th Birthday With Fans

The #9 Ford from RPM will have a new driver and a new primiary sponsor for 2015. Both have yet to be determined. (Photo: Randy Sartin, USA TODAY Sports)

RANDLEMAN, NC -- NASCAR legend Richard Petty, known as "The King," celebrated his 80th birthday with fans on Saturday.

Petty signed autographs alongside his son Kyle Petty at the 7th annual PettyFest. The celebrations took place at Richard Petty Museum and Homestead in Randleman.

And you can bet - the King gave his guests the royal treatment for his birthday party - from food and music to a silent auction and cruise-in competition.

Happy birthday to the King!

