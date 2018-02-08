Richardson officer shot, killed in the line of duty; suspect in custody

RICHARDSON, TEXAS -- A suspected gunman who fatally shot a Richardson police officer and a civilian was taken into custody following a standoff at an apartment complex Wednesday night.

The standoff lasted several hours and ended at midnight when the shooter surrendered to authorities. He was rushed away in an ambulance. His condition remains unknown at this time.

The incident started at about 7 p.m. Officers were called to the scene on a report of a disturbance at the Breckinridge Point Apartments near E. Renner and North Star roads. When they arrived at the scene, the suspect fired shots, hitting one of the officers in the neck.





The officer was rushed to Medical City Plano, where he was pronounced dead hours later, police said. The officer's identity hasn't been released at this time.

We are confirming that we have lost one of our own. Our officer is deceased. We are not identifying him at this time. We ask for your prayers during this tragedy. Thank you. — Richardson Police (@RichardsonTX_PD) February 8, 2018

The active-shooter situation continued as a growing police presence surrounded the apartment building. A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter hovered over the scene. During a negotiation with police, the shooter, barricaded inside the complex, continued to fire shots.

After the standoff, officers recovered the body of a second victim at the scene. Police aren't sure of the circumstances of that victim right now.

When officers arrived on scene, they shutdown Renner Road and urged residents to shelter in place.

Law enforcement and officers are paying their respects to the fallen officer. Shortly after midnight, Fort Worth police officers arrived at the hospital.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott posted the following message on Twitter along with other law enforcement agencies around the country following suit.

The hearts and soul of Texas mourn with you. Your loss is a loss to all law enforcement and everyone in our great state. Texas will honor the lost officer with the dignity he deserves. May God rest his soul. And may his legacy live on in others' service. #txlege #BackTheBlue https://t.co/oEetBYgN6x — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 8, 2018

My thoughts and prayers are with the family of @RichardsonTX_PD Officer & Department in the loss of their Officer. pic.twitter.com/uPnMP72Lzx — Billy Cordell (@BurlesonChief) February 8, 2018

May God be with the family and members of the Richardson PD. You are in our prayers. https://t.co/fvQK8xCIOh — Richland Hills PD (@RichlandHillsPD) February 8, 2018

We extend our condolences to @RichardsonTX_PD tonight. We stand in solidarity with all of you. Our 💙 breaks this evening. #ThinBlueLine #BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/wqaywLW7oB — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) February 8, 2018

Stay with WFAA as more details emerge.

© 2018 WFAA-TV