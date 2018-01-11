KYTX
Rise in illnesses prompts two ETX schools to cancel classes Friday

KYTX 12:53 PM. CST January 11, 2018

Illness is on the rise in East Texas, and two schools hit hard announced closures on Friday to help aid in recover and prevent further spread.

Malakoff ISD superintendent sent out the notice Thursday afternoon stating in part:

Because of a rise in student and staff illnesses, there will be no school tomorrow. The District will resume classes on Tuesday, Jan. 15. Monday is MLK day.

Eustace ISD tweeted its decision:

Both schools cite flu, strep, common cold and upper respiratory infections as the catalyst for the decision.

 

© 2018 KYTX-TV


