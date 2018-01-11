Rise in illnesses prompts two ETX schools to cancel classes Friday

(Photo: Liderina, Liderina)

Illness is on the rise in East Texas, and two schools hit hard announced closures on Friday to help aid in recover and prevent further spread.

Malakoff ISD superintendent sent out the notice Thursday afternoon stating in part:

Because of a rise in student and staff illnesses, there will be no school tomorrow. The District will resume classes on Tuesday, Jan. 15. Monday is MLK day.

Eustace ISD tweeted its decision:

All classes have been canceled for Friday, January 12. Monday, January 15, is a scheduled school holiday. Classes will resume at regular times on Tuesday, January 16. — Eustace ISD (@EustaceISD) January 11, 2018

Both schools cite flu, strep, common cold and upper respiratory infections as the catalyst for the decision.

