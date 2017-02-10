Rusk Co. plane crash victim identified, memorial service today

Cody Stewart (Photo Courtesy News on 6)

Authorities have identified the pilot killed in a plane crash that happened Feb. 1 in Rusk County.

According to Rusk County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Darlene Childress, 24-year-old Cody Stewart was piloting the small Cessna plane that crashed on County Road 497 near Price.

It is believed Stewart hit a guy wire on a cell tower, causing the fatal accident; however, the FAA and NTSB are investigating.

Stewart was from Tulsa Oklahoma, and according to CBS affiliate NewsOn 6, worked for a company that inspects pipelines from the air.

Stewart's memorial service is planned for later today in Andrews, Texas.

