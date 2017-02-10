KYTX
Close

Rusk Co. plane crash victim identified, memorial service today

Investigators are looking to the death of pilot who crashed a plane in Henderson

KYTX 11:43 AM. CST February 10, 2017

Authorities have identified the pilot killed in a plane crash that happened Feb. 1 in Rusk County.

According to Rusk County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Darlene Childress, 24-year-old Cody Stewart was piloting the small Cessna plane that crashed on County Road 497 near Price.

It is believed Stewart hit a guy wire on a cell tower, causing the fatal accident; however, the FAA and NTSB are investigating.

Stewart was from Tulsa Oklahoma, and according to CBS affiliate NewsOn 6, worked for a company that inspects pipelines from the air.

Stewart's memorial service is planned for later today in Andrews, Texas.

(© 2017 KYTX)

KYTX

Investigators looking into a fatal plane crash in Henderson

KYTX

Pilot dead following Rusk Co. plane crash

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories