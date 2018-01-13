S.A man leads police on high-speed chase across town

NEW BRAUNFELS - A local man is facing three felony charges after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase from New Braunfels to the south side of San Antonio on Saturday afternoon.

The pursuit began shortly after 12 pm on Saturday in the 800 block of State Highway 46 South when New Braunfels police tried to stop a black Dodge Charger.

The driver of the Charger, identified as 31-year-old Alfred Bow, refused to stop and continued south on State Highway 46 and then on to Interstate-10 West toward San Antonio.

Police say the suspect threw objects out of the window while traveling over 100 miles per hour throughout the pursuit.

The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, the Seguin Police Department, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS, and the San Antonio Police Department joined the pursuit, in addition to the SAPD Eagle and Texas DPS helicopters.

Once the suspect passed through downtown San Antonio, he exited at I-10 and Loop 410 on the city's south side. He then headed for Hunters Pond where the pursuit came to an end after he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the entrance of a subdivision.

NBPD said the suspect remained uninjured and was taken into custody and to the Comal County jail.

Police recovered the items the suspect reportedly threw from the window which were identified as drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Bow faces felony charges of evading arrest with a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and the misdemeanor of possession of marijuana.

NBPD said no officers or citizens were injured in the pursuit.

