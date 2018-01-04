Saddles stolen from ETX ranch, traded for fake meth

Photo courtesy TSCRA

SMITH COUNTY - Two men are in jail after police say they stole multiple saddles and tack from a Smith County ranch, two of which they later traded for fake methamphetamine.

A Smith County Sheriff's deputy responded to a call at a Troup ranch on Dec. 11 and took a report of thieves breaking into a building and stealing multiple saddles and tack.

During the investigation, authorities recovered two saddles that were traded for methamphetamine, and set up a controlled buy for two additional stolen saddles. They also arrested two suspects, 26-year-old Jacob Aaron McDougal and 22-year-old Addison Hayden Reynolds.

Reynolds was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff's deputies on Dec. 18 for burglary of a building and violation of probation. He was transferred to the Midland County Jail where he remains on bonds totaling $175,000.

Addison Hayden Reynolds

McDougal was arrested by Smith County Sheriff's deputies on Dec. 20 for burglary of a building and violation of parole. He remains in jail on a $100,000 bond for the burglary, but was not granted bond on the parole violation.

Jacob Aaron McDougal

According to Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry hand, both men confessed to investigators and face state felony charges.

“Thanks to the phenomenal cooperation and investigative prowess demonstrated by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and TSCRA, both suspects confessed to their crimes and were arrested,” said Hand. “I’m also thankful that all of the saddles were recovered and returned to the owner.”

TSCRA would like to recognize the numerous individuals who contributed to the recovery and arrests, including: Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith and Deputies Sherman Dollison, TJ Cutright, Anthony Broyles, Brad Wilson and Bobby VanNess, Special Ranger Larry Hand, Gregg County Sheriff’s Investigators Eddie Hope and Gary Robinson, as well as the victim and his friends.

