SAPD: Man fatally shoots woman, flees with infant

SAN ANTONIO – A man is on the run after shooting the mother of his 1-year-old child and fleeing with the baby, police said.

The shooting happened around noon Monday when police were called to the 2100 block of Northeast Loop 410.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the 37-year-old Adrian Hardeman and the 34-year-old woman were estranged. He went to the woman’s home and knocked on the door to try and reconcile with her. Police said the victim didn’t want anything to do with him.

Hardeman then left in a Mercedes but came back in a purple pickup. McManus said Hardeman broke through the window of the home and fatally shot the woman in a back room.

Hardeman then took the 1-year-old child and fled in the vehicle, police said.

Police have not yet issued an Amber Alert on this case.

