'I'm going to kill you': Victims say they were threatened with guns at Ingram Park Mall

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department said officers responded to reports of shots fired in an Ingram Park Mall parking lot Tuesday.

SAPD tweeted there were "possible shots fired" just before noon, but no hits were reported.

Police said the incident started when two men, who witnesses said were wearing bandanas or handkerchiefs to cover their faces, threatened a mother and daughter in a parking lot near Macy's.

The women said one of the men told them "I'm going to kill you." They told officers the men left in a green SUV.

Police said the women immediately ran to the mall to report the incident.

SAPD respond to Ingram park mall where a woman and her daughter say two masked men approached them w guns in the parking lot — Priya Sridhar (@PriyaKENS5) January 24, 2017

No other witnesses to this exchange have come forward, but some people in the area told officers they heard shots fired. SAPD said this has not been confirmed.

The women who reported the incident said they did not hear any possible shots fired as they were running away.

Police are searching for suspects in this case. Ingram Park Mall is located in the 6300 block of NW Loop 410.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to SAPD.

This is a developing story, and KENS5.com will continue to post updates as they become available.

